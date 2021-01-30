‘Visit schools on reopening day’

Elected representatives urged to interact with students

The public representatives should visit the schools on reopening day and have lunch with the students in the afternoon to understand their problems, Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao has suggested.

Participating in the general body meeting of the Zilla Parishad, presided over by Chairperson P. Manjusree, here on Saturday, Mr. Harish Rao said that required funds are available with local bodies and can be spent to take up any works in schools. He asked officials if all steps were in place to reopen schools from Monday. District Intermediate Education Officer informed the Minister that all junior colleges had been sanitized.

Some of the members complained about pathetic condition of toilets and lack of water facility. The Minister has directed the District Education Officer to look into the issues and address them immediately. When Munipally ZPTC complained about dilapidated condition of some schools, the Minister directed the officials concerned to accord permission within 48 hours for taking up repairs.

Congratulating the district administration for topping the State in completing Vaikuntha Dhamams and getting appreciation from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Minister said that all dumping yards which were completed should start production of vermi compost.

The Minister urged the legislators to ensure work on rythu vedikas was completed and inaugurate them in the next four or five days without any delay stating that he would participate wherever possible. The officials were also directed to to clear roadside bushes under NREGS programme.

MLAs Ch. Kranthi Kiran, Manick Rao, M. Bhupal Reddy, MLCs Raghottam Reddy, Fareeduddin, V. Bhoopal Reddy, Collector M Hanumantha Rao and others were present.

Earlier in the day, the Minister made a surprise visit to the Collectorate and found many seats vacant even after 10.30 a.m. He has instructed the District Revenue Officer to see that officials attend duties in time.