Vinod Kumar faults Centre for not giving educational institutes to TS

He flays Y.S. Sharmila for her remarks on Rythu Bima

Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar has alleged that the BJP-led Government at the Centre was obstructing the efforts being made for development of education sector in Telangana.

In spite of repeated pleas made by the State Government for the sanction of new Navodaya Vidyalayas, particularly after the reorganisation of districts, the Centre was unmoved on it as also on the requests for sanction of IIIT to Karimnagar and institutions such as IISER and IIM to Telangana, Mr. Vinod Kumar said here on Friday.

The ruling BJP has four MPs from the State but they were not showing any sincerity for getting the educational institutions sanctioned and instead support the Centre’s injustice being done to Telangana although the State Government was repeatedly requesting, Mr. Vinod Kumar said in a statement.

He also criticised YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila on covering only the 18-59 year age group farmers under Rythu Bima. He explained that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had convinced the public sector life insurer LIC for implementing Rythu Bima and as per the LIC guidelines life insurance cover is provided to only for those below 60 years of age.