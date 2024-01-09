GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vigilance &Enforcement teams search Irrigation Dept. offices across Telangana

They seized files, documents to probe into engineering, financial lapses

January 09, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - hyderabad

B. Chandrashekhar

hyderabad

The Congress Government in Telangana appears to have swung into action without wasting much time to probe into the alleged irregularities in the execution of irrigation projects, particularly the much talked about Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government with Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) wing teams conducting searches of Irrigation Department offices across the State.

Several teams of the V&E Department were sent to the field from Tuesday morning to conduct searches in the Irrigation Department offices including the offices of Engineers-in-Chief (ENCs) in Hyderabad, Ramagundam, Gajwel and Karimnagar. Searches were also on at field-level offices such as Chief, Superintending and Executive Engineer involved in the execution of projects.

According to highly-placed sources, the teams were seizing files, documents and hard disks of computers so that they could not be tampered with. The focus of searches is to find irregularities both in the technical (engineering) and financial aspects. The documents of project works from pre-bid stage are being taken for investigation.

The V&E authorities were planning to take the assistance of experts from the JNTU-H in the matter of engineering aspects and chartered accountants in the case of financial aspects. It is understood that the State Government has directed the V&E Department to go into the irregularities before instituting a judicial probe following the Irrigation Department authorities’ alleged reluctance to share the details even at the review meetings conducted at Ministers level.

ALSO READ
Uttam reviews Medigadda barrage fiasco, reiterates resolve to order judicial inquiry into KLIP ‘lapses’

Sensing the possibility of tampering with documents/records by at least some of the irrigation engineers/officials to cover the mistakes, if any, committed by them during the execution of projects, the V&E inquiry has been instituted first, the sources stated.

The Congress party has been alleging large-scale irregularities and corruption in the execution of irrigation projects, particularly KLIP, from the beginning and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made an announcement about instituting a judicial probe into the irregularities during the first session of the Legislature last month. He announced in the Legislative Council and it was reiterated later by Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.