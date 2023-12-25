GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vice-President Dhankar to release postal cover of Konda Madhav Reddy

Mr. Reddy served as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai High Courts and as Governor of Maharashtra

December 25, 2023 06:51 am | Updated 06:51 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. | Photo Credit: ANI

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will release a special postal cover to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of legal luminary Konda Madhav Reddy at A.V. College, Gagan Mahal, Hyderabad, on December 27.

Mr. Reddy served as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai High Courts and as Governor of Maharashtra. The special postal cover being released in honour of Justice Reddy is a momentous occasion which captures the essence of his life and works and the values he stood for, said Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, chairman of Justice Konda Madhav Reddy Foundation, Hyderabad. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Justice of Telangana Alok Aradhe will participate in the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.