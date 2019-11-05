VH and Shabbir verbal spat in front of Azad

Visit of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to the Gandhi Bhavan saw intense political action and some unsavoury incidents involving senior leaders.

Former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao and former minister Shabbir Ali entered into an argument when the former apparently used an ‘abusive’ word forcing the latter to react in a similar language.

Mr. Azad was speaking to a Kashmiri TV channel when Shabbir Ali entered the room to remind him about the press conference he was to address.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao, who was present, said some senior leaders like him were also waiting for him.

Even as the conversation was on he also took objection to reported comments made earlier in a different context by Mr. Shabbir Ali that some seniors were spent forces.

The tone and tenor of Mr. Rao was objected to by Mr. Shabbir Ali and he also reacted in a similar tone. Even as the argument was on Mr. Azad left the place to address the press conference.

Next PCC chief

Supporters of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy descended on the Gandhi Bhavan raising slogans seeking the high command to appoint Mr. Reddy as the next PCC president. They were trying to impress Mr. Azad, who they felt had come to discuss the change of guard in the PCC.

Later in the meeting of senior leaders Mr. Venkata Reddy argued for change in leadership before the municipal elections to take on the government seriously. He said the delay would not help the party in taking a strong political opponent like Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.