Veteran industrialist is new chairman of EEPC India

Founder of the Hyderabad-based Meera Group of engineering firms Mahesh K. Desai has taken over as new chairman of EEPC India, the apex organisation of the country’s engineering exporters.
Welcoming him, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged the exporters to be more competitive and play on their comparative strength. He also expressed confidence of the exports coming back on track with unlocking of the economy, a release from EEPC India said.
Mr. Desai said in a global market, disrupted by the unprecedented health crisis, the Indian industry and exporters are adapting fast with new strategies, product differentiation and pricing.
The new chairman assured the Minister that the engineering industry is committed to supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for AatmaNirbhar Bharat. “We are encouraging our members to increasingly use the indigenous raw material and the intermediate products,” Mr. Desai said.
He also pointed out to the Minister that some of the capital goods consignments from Taiwan, crucial for manufacturer-exporters, are being held by the Customs authorities. Mr. Desai also discussed with the Minister other issues like formal launch of the Nirvik Scheme, need for export credit being made available at Repo plus two percentage points.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath