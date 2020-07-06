Veteran industrialist is new chairman of EEPC India

Telangana

Founder of the Hyderabad-based Meera Group of engineering firms Mahesh K. Desai has taken over as new chairman of EEPC India, the apex organisation of the country’s engineering exporters.

Welcoming him, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged the exporters to be more competitive and play on their comparative strength. He also expressed confidence of the exports coming back on track with unlocking of the economy, a release from EEPC India said.

Mr. Desai said in a global market, disrupted by the unprecedented health crisis, the Indian industry and exporters are adapting fast with new strategies, product differentiation and pricing.

The new chairman assured the Minister that the engineering industry is committed to supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for AatmaNirbhar Bharat. “We are encouraging our members to increasingly use the indigenous raw material and the intermediate products,” Mr. Desai said.

He also pointed out to the Minister that some of the capital goods consignments from Taiwan, crucial for manufacturer-exporters, are being held by the Customs authorities. Mr. Desai also discussed with the Minister other issues like formal launch of the Nirvik Scheme, need for export credit being made available at Repo plus two percentage points.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
