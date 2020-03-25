Vegetables distributed in red zones in Karimnagar

The Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) in coordination with the district administration distributed vegetable packets to residents of three municipal divisions declared ‘red zones’ in the town on Tuesday.

The sanitation staff in special protection suites distributed vegetables in divisions 52, 53 and 60. Each bag contained cabbage, ridge gourd, chillies, tomatoes, bitter gourd, ladies’ finger, brinjal and other leafy vegetables, weighing around six kg.

Three sanitation staffers transported over 4,000 packets in an auto to respective localities and distributed one packet to each household. Earlier, Mayor Y. Sunil Rao visited the Rythu Bazaar area where the horticulture department had procured the vegetables and packed special bags to be handed over at Mukarampura and Kashmirgadda.

It may be recalled that the district administration has declared areas opposite the Collectorate in Mukarampura and Kashmirgadda, and localities near the mosques where the 10 Indonesian preachers, who were tested COVID-19 positive, had moved around, as ‘red zones’.

Police had completely sealed the localities by barricading the entry and exit points into the colonies where the Indonesians had toured. Policemen have been deployed at the barricades to stop people from coming out. The civic authorities had sanitised the areas by spraying disinfectants. Sources said the red zones would be sealed for at least 10 to 15 days more.