Value of freebies seized in Telangana ahead of Lok Sabha elections crosses ₹200-crore mark

With the names of contesting candidates being finalised and full-fledged campaigning set to begin from Tuesday, election officials intensify their vigil

April 29, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
CISF and police officials checking a vehicle during a random inspection ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Hyderabad.

CISF and police officials checking a vehicle during a random inspection ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The value of cash, liquor and other freebies meant for inducement of voters that have been seized by authorities has crossed the ₹200-crore mark.

According to officials, the value of the total seizures since March 1, a fortnight before the announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, reached ₹202.52 crore till Sunday. Of these, the cash seizures accounted for ₹76.65 crore while 15.18 lakh litres of liquor valued at ₹43.57 crore was seized. For the first time, the Commercial Taxes Department too chipped in with seizures of 245 litres of liquor valued at ₹21.19 lakh.

Drugs and narcotics worth ₹26.11 crore had been seized during this period. Precious metals like gold and silver ornaments and other valuables worth ₹29.62 crore were seized. The value of other freebies such as laptops, cookers and sarees seized at check posts as well as during inspections by enforcement agencies was estimated at ₹26.54 crore.

The intensity with which the political parties are trying to win over voters can be gauged from the fact that the seizures announced by the State election officials are before the closure of withdrawal of nominations on Monday. With the candidates from major political parties as well as independents being finalised, the full-fledged campaign for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State will start from Tuesday.

This in turn could see a spurt in the efforts to induce voters in the coming fortnight, but senior officials said enforcement agencies are on constant vigil to see that such practices are contained to the maximum extent.

Telangana / Hyderabad / General Elections 2024

