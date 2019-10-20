Uttam should leave the town today: TRS

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has represented to the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana to ensure that TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy is shifted out of Huzurnagar town immediately in view of the election on Monday. TRS party general secretary M. Sreenivas Reddy said in his representation that as per the records available with the ECI, Mr. Uttam Reddy is a resident of Kodad constituency and not Huzurnagar. The party alleged that his presence was to influence the voters and help the Congress candidate. His presence would vitiate the atmosphere, the representation said and demanded that he be shifted out immediately.
The party also demanded that all the unauthorised persons be also moved out of Huzurnagar to ensure a fair election.
