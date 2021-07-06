Uttam, Komatireddy blame TRS govt. for Krishna waters row

Completion of pending projects would bring lakhs of acres under irrigation, say Congress MPs

Outgoing president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that it is due to the attitude of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that injustice is being done to the State in the matter of Krishna waters.

The injustice to Telangana in Krishna waters is higher now, after formation of the State than in the combined State, Mr. Reddy, who represents Nalgonda in Lok Sabha, said talking to reporters here on Tuesday. The expansion of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator planned by the Andhra Pradesh government would increase its water drawal capacity from the existing 44,000 cusecs to 80,000, denying water to the Nagarjunasagar ayacut and the areas in combined Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda district would turn into desert.

The Nalgonda MP stated that he would raise the issue in the monsoon session of Parliament starting from July19. He alleged the ruling party leaders were taking commission from irrigation projects contracts.

Meanwhile, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that many irrigation projects in the combined Nalgonda district such as Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC), Brahmana Vellamla and others were remaining incomplete due to non-allocation of sufficient funds. The SLBC was taken up over two decades back and only 10% works of Brahmana Vellamla were pending.

In a meeting with Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar and Engineer-in-Chief (General) C. Muralidhar he discussed the issue of Krishna waters and pending projects. He brought to the officials notice that allocation of mere ₹100 crore would help complete Brahmana Vellamla project and irrigation one-lakh acres of ayacut and he blamed non-allocation of funds to keep the project incomplete for the last seven years.

Similarly, 70% work on SLBC was also completed but the delay in completion of tunnels was delaying the project. It would have been come into use four years back itself had the government allocated sufficient funds.