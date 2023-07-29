Uttam denies joining BRS, says a top Cong. leader is spreading rumours

July 29, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Amid rumours that he is leaving the party, Nalgonda MP from Congress N. Uttam Kumar Reddy denied the reports and blamed ‘one leader holding an important position in the party’ for spreading the rumours to undermine his position in the party and lower his prestige in the public.

Stating that there has been a targeted campaign to undermine and eliminate his associates and followers in the Congress, he said he may be unhappy with certain developments in the party, but will follow the due process of internal democracy to raise them. “We condemn the baseless and false stories of resigning from Congress and joining the BRS,” he said in a statement signed by him and his wife Padmavathi Reddy, former MLA.

Mr. Reddy also denied that he had ever met or spoken to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao other than across the aisle in Assembly during his five terms as MLA or in Raj Bhavan Independence Day function or the then Home Minister, P. Chidambaram’s official all-party meeting on Separate Telangana State issue.

He said his loyalty to the Congress was unquestionable and having served in the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot on China and Pakistan borders and also as a senior officer with President Venkataraman and President SD Sharma in Rashtrapati Bhavan it was unfortunate to spread rumours about him.

He said he had no business, no contracts, no land deals with any government, and the defamatory stories being published about him and his wife had caused them deep pain and anguish. “I am proud to have served the Congress loyally for 30 years continuously and have won six consecutive elections, without losing an election after 1994,” he said.