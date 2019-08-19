Uttam demands Centre order CBI probe against K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Accusing the BJP and the TRS of enacting fake drama of political rivalry to mislead people, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation be ordered by the Centre to go into the allegations of corruption by the TRS regime.

During a live interaction with the party workers on social media platform from the party headquarters on Monday, Mr. Reddy expressed surprise over the statement made by BJP national working president J.P. Nadda accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of indulging in corruption.

“Congress party has been exposing the irregularities of TRS government for the last five years. However, Prime Minister Narender Modi or his government never took note of our complaints. Instead, PM and many Union ministers openly praised KCR government. Similarly, he said KCR has always behaved like a true ‘Modi Bhakt’,” he said.

‘Many instances’

He challenged BJP leader Nadda to make his party’s government at the Centre to order a CBI probe against KCR if the BJP was serious about exposing corruption in the TRS government.

The TPCC chief said that the Congress party has constantly exposed the irregularities and corruption by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao regime in Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and other irrigation projects.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the BJP leaders were ‘day-dreaming’ of coming to power in Telangana after the party won four Lok Sabha seats. He said that the Congress party was only alternative to TRS and it would bounce back to power in 2023 elections.

Visit to Tummidihatti

The TPCC chief announced that a delegation of senior party leaders would visit Tummidihatti in Adilabad district on August 25 to review the status of availability of Godavari waters. He said KCR government has wasted thousands of crores of public money by constructing the barrage at Medigadda instead of Tummidihatti by re-designing the Kaleshwaram project.

The TPCC president also informed that 75th birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi would be organised on a grand scale across Telangana on August 20 (Tuesday).