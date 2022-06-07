Uttam asks KCR to declare the deadline to fill 91,142 identified vacancies

‘Give unemployment allowance to all applicants’

Nalgonda MP and former TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announce the deadline by which the State Government would complete the process to fill 91,142 vacancies. He also demanded that all verified applicants should be given promised Unemployment Allowance of ₹3,016 per month.

“The Chief Minister had announced on the floor of Telangana Legislative Assembly on March 9, 2022, that his government would fill 80,039 posts in various departments through direct recruitment and regularise the services of the remaining 11,103 contractual posts. Of this, as of Tuesday, notifications have been issued to fill only 33,787 vacancies in different departments. Although the Chief Minister had announced that the notifications to fill these vacancies will be issued immediately, it was not honoured. In the last 90 days, notifications have been issued to fill only one-third of identified vacancies,” Uttam Kumar Reddy.

He was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of his Raithu Rachabanda/Rythu Bharosa Yatra in the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency being held to highlight the Warangal Declaration unveiled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 6. The Yatra entered its 15th day on Tuesday and so far, it covered over 100 villages and one municipality out of 306 villages and three municipalities.

Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the TRS Govt of deliberately slowing down the recruitment process due to the paucity of funds. The Pay Revision Commission, headed by C.R. Biswal, had identified about 1.92 lakh vacancies. Instead of filling up all vacancies, the Chief Minister had promised to fill only 80,039 posts and regularise 11,103 others, he said and demanded to announce deadline for filling of posts.

The Congress MP also demanded that the State Government should pay promised Unemployment Allowance of ₹3,016 per month to all the candidates who are applying for various jobs. Since the credentials of all the candidates are already being verified during the process of submitting applications, the State Government should start paying them the Unemployment Allowance until they get a regular job, he demanded.