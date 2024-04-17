GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uttam accuses BJP of concealing its failures

April 17, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the BJP of making another attempt to deceive the common people with a fresh set of ‘jumlas‘ in the Lok Sabha elections. He stated that the BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had failed to deliver on its promises in the last two terms. Additionally, he remarked that the BJP’s manifesto was nothing but another ‘jumla patra‘ that cannot be trusted. 

The senior Congress leader, along with Kodad MLA N. Padmavathi and Nalgonda Lok Sabha candidate K. Raghuveer Reddy, participated in the election campaign in Kodad, Huzurnagar, and Mirayalaguda Assembly segments under the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.  

Addressing the party workers and local residents, Mr. Reddy asserted that the Congress party would achieve ‘Mission Telangana—15’ by winning at least 15 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State. He further emphasised that the people would reject the BJP and BRS as both parties had betrayed the interests of Telangana. Mr. Reddy noted that while BRS had lost its relevance in Telangana, the BJP had no moral right to seek votes in the Lok Sabha elections. 

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasised that the BJP had no moral right to seek votes in Telangana as it had completely neglected the State over the last ten years. He pointed out that the BJP government had neither fulfilled nor acknowledged the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014 

