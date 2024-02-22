Utility patent for Marut’s direct seeding drone

February 22, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A direct seeding drone developed by Marut Drones in collaboration with Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) has received an utility patent.

The drone, fitted with a multi-nozzle aerial seed dispensing device, obtained the patent following scientific validation by PJTSAU, which also released the standard operating procedures for their use. This validation underscores the reliability and efficacy of the technology in enhancing rice production, Marut Drones said on the patent that has been issued for a term of 20 years from November 29, 2021 under the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970.

The company sought to facilitate the widespread adoption of direct seeding drones or the multi-utility attachment, thus enabling farmers to utilise the drones not only for pesticide application/spraying but also for direct seeding.

The patented system enables the aerial dispersion of diverse rice seeds through the multi-nozzle mechanism, optimising the efficiency and effectiveness of seed-sowing processes. “Through our collaboration with PJTSAU, we seek to promote the widespread adoption of direct seeded rice (DSR) through drones, fostering a more economically viable and sustainable rice cultivation ecosystem,” CEO and founder Prem Kumar Vislawath said. Marut Drones aims to seed 1 million hectares by 2030.