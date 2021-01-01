Use of technology in forestry hailed

Entry of employees with higher technical qualifications into the Forest department will aid in protection of forests and wildlife, observed Regional Deputy Director General of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests Hemant Kumar.
Taking part in the two-day Telangana Forests Department’s Working Plan meeting on the forest protection and rejuvenation, Mr. Hemant Kumar reviewed the technological interventions such as Differential Global Positioning System, Block Chain Technology, Geo-tagging, Geo-fencing, LIDAR survey, E-Green Watch, Harith Path, and application of Biotechnology in Forestry.
Relating their experiences with the applications being used in various districts the forest beat, section and range officers said geo-tagging of the plantations has made monitoring easier by preventing duplication. Geo-fencing helped by preventing encroachments in to the forests, and record movement of wild animals.
PCCF R. Sobha said the E-Green Watch application helps use of CAMPA funds with transparency and answerability. She said positive results may be expected from the recent recruits who are highly educated and technologically sound.
PCCFs R.M.Dobriyal, Swargam Srinivas, Additional PCCF Mohan Chandra Pargaien directly participated in the meeting while Assistant Director, Survey of India, S.Sampath took part through video conferencing.
