UPSC to conduct an exclusive exam for railways

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting an exclusive examination for recruitment of officers to handle specialised services in the newly created Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) following unification of eight different railway services. It will happen in next recruitment circle of 2021.

Top sources in the Indian Railways stated that the UPSC will be given information about the requirement of the cadre in various wings for the services, engineering or otherwise, and accordingly the number of posts will be notified.

“For instance, we could convey to the UPSC that we need 200 officers with 20 each engineers in civil, electrical, mechanical/stores, electronics and fifth will be for general service for traffic, accounts and personnel wings. Candidates from engineering will have to take the main examination on their specialised domain course and not any other subject,” they explained.

‘Departmentalism’ culture

The objective behind the “historic” massive restructuring of the Indian Railways management is to remove the ‘departmentalism’ culture which has seeped all the way up to the Railway Board and ensure there is “one service and officers from one batch should get promotion in on go” and not as has been happening thus far.

Chairman, Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav, having just received a year’s extension, has asserted that the 350-odd officers joining railway service annually will all have an equal opportunity of reaching the top posts of divisional railway managers (DRMs) and above including general managers as well as to the Railway Board.

“Till now, only those chosen to become 34 DRMs each year based on their UPSC marks and date of birth had opportunity to reach higher posts with rest not even evaluated. For IRMS, we will benchmark performance and personal integrity for all those joining service based on their 15-year tenure by a group of three senior officers,” he explained.

Top posts for all

In this fashion, the thinking is that the best of the officers will rise in the ranks to the top management positions. “While specialised engineering will continue to be relevant, for the top posts everyone irrespective of the department will get a chance as at a high level they should be able to tackle any situation,” is the argument.

The CRB has already clarified that existing officers would not be discriminated against in terms of promotions or posts as a Group of Ministers would be looking into it to make necessary adjustments even in creating new posts to accommodate performers.

Another “big” change has been to bring the general managers of various railway zones into the Apex grade of Chief Secretary level or equal to the Railway Board members with full powers over various departments. “We will make the RB leaner and focused with 50 senior officers posts cut in one go and more will be reassigned,” added Mr. Yadav.