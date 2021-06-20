UoH opens its entrance season for 2021-22 year with two new courses

Applications from June 21 and last date July 20.

With the virus spread slowing down, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has decided to conduct its entrance examinations in August and September for the academic year 2021-22.

The University will offer new courses from this year and they are M.Tech (Modeling and Simulation), M.P.A. (Music) and Certificate course in Publishing.

The entrance exams will be held online and offline at 39 centres across the country for 2,328 seats in 117 courses. The online application forms will be open from June 21 and the last date for submitting the applications is July 20.

However, University will not conduct its entrance exam at those centres where the number of applications is less than 300. There are 2,328 seats on offer in 117 courses and these include 17 integrated courses, 46 PG courses, 10 M.Tech and 44 PhD programmes.

The admission to MCA course will be based on NIMCET scores, conducted by NIT Common Entrance Test. The admission to 9 M.Tech courses will be through Centralized Counseling of M.Tech (CCMT) of GATE. The admission to 5-year Integrated M.Tech (Computer Science) will be through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) of JEE. Besides, the admission to MBA is through CAT, M.Sc. Biotechnology is through GAT-B, conducted by RCB Faridabad and M.Tech (Modeling and Simulation) through GATE scores.

The UoH ranked is 6th among Universities and overall 15th in NIRF Rankings 2020. Details on ‘http://acad.uohyd.ac.in’.