GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

University of Hyderabad signs pact with NMDC to make ‘green’ steel

March 28, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
University of Hyderabad signed a pact with National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to focus on collaborative research, student and faculty exchange, on March 26, 2024.

University of Hyderabad signed a pact with National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to focus on collaborative research, student and faculty exchange, on March 26, 2024.

University of Hyderabad (UoH) through the School of Engineering Sciences and Technology (SEST) has forged a partnership with the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Limited, Hyderabad – a Navratna PSU through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed for a period of five years on Tuesday.

Development of technology to make green steel, technology development for the direct utilization of low-grade iron ore mines in the ironmaking process, technology development for the mine waste utilization and exploration of any other technical areas of mutual interests will be taken up as part of the agreement, said a press release.

UoH Registrar Devesh Nigam and chief general manager, R&D centre, NMDC, S.K. Jain signed on behalf of the institutes in the presence of vice chancellor B.J. Rao, NMDC director (production) Dilip Kumar Mohanty and others. Dr. V.G. Kotnur will be university coordinator and Vibhuti Roshan from NMDC.

₹17.76 lakh to conduct summer school for underprivileged students

In another development, the UoH has informed that ₹17.76 lakh has been allotted by the Science Academies’ Education Programme to the skill development centre, School of Life Sciences (SLS) to conduct a “summer school” for underprivileged students. Another ₹1 lakh is also expected to meet the expenditure for consumables.

It is for the benefit of the underprivileged doctoral students who had completed their post-graduation in a college in a rural area, enrolled in any area of biology, secured a minimum CGPA of 6.0 at the post-graduation level and has not attended any summer school sponsored by any funding agency of the central government. A maximum of 25 (outstation) and 10 local participants will be accepted, said a release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.