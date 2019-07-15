Uniform policy for protection of forests favoured

The forest officials of different States have favoured a uniform policy covering the entire country for protection of forest resources.

A two-day workshop of principal chief conservators of forests (PCCFs) which concluded here on Sunday resolved to discuss the issue threadbare at their next meeting to be held in November and submit recommendations in this direction. The meeting would be attended by Forest Ministers and Secretaries of different States.

Participating in the workshop, the government’s advisor on inter-State affairs Tankasala Ashok said the Telangana government had adopted “Live and let live” policy in maintaining cordial and friendly relations with the other States. The same policy was applicable to the conservation of forests.

Chief Minister’s Special Secretary K. Bhoopal Reddy explained the green initiatives launched by the State government for rejuvenation and protection of forests and environment. The meeting witnessed presentation on the innovative policies adopted by the Telangana and Kerala governments for rejuvenation of forests.

Role model

Telangana PCCF P.K. Jha briefed the participants about the reforms ushered in in Telangana for enhancing the green cover. Initiatives like Telangana Ku Harita Haaram had turned out to be a role model for other States to emulate. He described the recent attack on the forest officials at Kagaznagar as unwarranted and lauded the officials for discharging their duties in spite of such incidents.

Kerala principal chief conservators of forests P.K. Kesavan appreciated the reforms brought in the management of forest resources in Telangana and said more than a dozen of these reforms were role models for others to emulate. The PCCFs of other States including Andhra Pradesh and others also spoke. The meeting resolved to extend cooperation in exchange of best practices between different States to reduce pressure on forests and minimise human-animal conflicts that had been on the rise at present.