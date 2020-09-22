Under construction houses demolished in Sangareddy district

Only illegal constructions on government land removed, says Tahsildar of Kandi Mandal

Officials of the Revenue department have demolished several under-construction houses and cattle sheds in Julkal village in Kandi mandal on Tuesday. While the officials claimed that these structures were built on government lands, the villagers said that they have been residing at those places for the past several years and were even paying taxes.

“We are living here in this place for the past 14 years and in this house for the past eight years. We are even paying taxes to the panchayat and receipts are available. If this is illegal why did the panchayat allow us to pay tax? If the officials dismantle the house where do we go? How can we can take care of our grown up girl?” asked Patnam Lingamaiah and his wife Andal, who were forced to give an undertaking that they would vacate the house or it can be dismantled within one week. Ms. Andal claims that they were regularly paying taxes to the panchayat for their house in Survey number 195.

When contacted, Tahsildar U. Rama Devi said that the land in Survey number 195 belongs to government and some people were issued pattas in the past. She said they were yet to check the records and conducted a survey on how many were issued pattas and to what extent occupations had taken place.

“Every day we are getting complaints and photos of illegal occupation of government lands. Hence, we dismantled the houses under construction and notices were given to those who are residing in houses,” she added.