Under a foggy spell

It was perhaps the thickest cover of fog that blanketed many places in old undivided Adilabad district on Saturday, for the longest time in recent memory. The fog, which resembled one commonly seen in coastal Andhra Pradesh, began to roll in around midnight and stayed until 10 a.m. making it difficult for people to go about their tasks and work.

The visibility on roads, especially the NH 44 that passes through Adilabad and Nirmal districts, was reduced to a few score of metres even with head lamps of heavy vehicles on. Less number of vehicles plied on the roads at dawn but traffic flow improved around 8 a.m. when visibility started improving as well.

The fog enveloped old Adilabad for the second consecutive day which brought back memories for old timers. Some of them remembered how in their childhood they witnessed such occurrences quite frequently during winters.