Ultrathon run held to celebrate KCR’s birthday

Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy formally inaugurated the 68-km ultrathon run from Chintamadaka village to Gajwel Sports Hub, as part of the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The track saw hundreds of athletes from the twin cities and nearby districts take part. The run, which was flagged off at the native place of the Chief Minister, concluded with Finance Minister T. Harish Rao appreciating the organisers for the successful conduct.

The Minister also assured complete support in developing Gajwel Sports Hub by putting in place international standard sports infrastructure.

State Forest Development Corporation chairman Prathap Reddy also took part in the celebrations.