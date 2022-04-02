Uber hikes trip fares by 15%

Uber on Friday announced that it would hike trip fares by 15% in Hyderabad.

In a statement released to the media, Uber said that the move comes after the hike in petrol and diesel prices. “We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of spike in fuel prices, Uber is raising trip fares in Hyderabad by 15%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed,” Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia, informed in an email.

Reacting to the development, Shaik Salauddin from the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union claimed that that the hike in trip fare is inadequate and not proportional to the fuel hikes. He said that the State government is yet to look into their demands of a fair, and equitable payout of compensation and commissions to drivers.