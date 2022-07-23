Two-week celebrations to mark 75th I-Day

In commemoration of 75 years of Indian independence, the State government will organise celebrations for two weeks.

The celebration will be held one week prior to August 15 and one week after the day, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao decided at a meeting on Saturday.

As part of the celebrations, Mr. Rao ordered preparation of 1.20 crore national flags for erection on roof top of every house. All government vehicles will also bear flags. The orders for flags should be placed with power loom workers of Gadwal, Narayanpet, Bhongir and Warangal. The flags should be prominently hoisted atop every government building.

The officials of General Administration Department were asked to frame guidelines for the conduct of programmes with a spirit of national fervour. A committee should be formed to prepare the guidelines. People-friendly programmes to build rapport between government employees and common public should be organised.

All educational institutions from school to post-graduate colleges should have sports, essay, painting, singing and drama competitions to promote nationalism,

Mr. Rao asked officials to ensure that the letter heads of all public representatives right from sarpanch to MP, government secretaries and other higher ups contained the picture of national flag. He appealed to the managements of print medium to see that the picture of national flag was printed on the masthead of newspapers for the 15 days. TV channels could display the picture in all programmes telecast by them during the period.