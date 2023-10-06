HamberMenu
Two sentenced to life in jail for murder of man after inter-faith marriage in Hyderabad

October 06, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The sessions court of LB Nagar on Friday sentenced two men to undergo life imprisonment for stabbing to death a 25-year-old car salesman on a busy road in Saroor Nagar in an alleged ‘honour killing’ in May 2022.

The man was murdered by his wife’s brother and a relative for marrying her against their wishes because he belonged to a different faith, according to police. The murder of Billipuram Nagaraju was reported on May 4, 2022.

Mr. Nagaraju and Ashrin Sulthana were in a relationship since their school days. “They got married at an Arya Samaj in Lal Darwaza on January 31, 2022, after her family rejected their proposal to get married, said the police.

The accused, Ms. Sulthana’s brother Syed Mobin (28) and her brother-in-law Mohammed Masood (29), waylaid Nagaraju while he was on his way home from work, hit him with an iron rod on his head and attacked him with a knife in full public view.

During the investigation, a test identification parade was conducted, and multiple eyewitnesses identified the accused as the perpetrators. This helped the police build a strong case against them.

On Friday, the special sessions judge sentenced the men to undergo life imprisonment and fined them ₹3,000 each.

