Two pilots killed in an Indian Air Force trainer aircraft crash in Telangana’s Medak

December 04, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Ravelli village of Toopran in Medak district, Telangana on Monday morning, killing two pilots.

An official release from the Indian Air Force Headquarters in New Delhi confirmed that two pilots succumbed to fatal injuries. “The aircraft, a Pilatus pc-7 mark II trainer aircraft, met with an accident this morning during a routine training sortie from Air Force Academy, Hyderabad. It is with deep regret that lAF confirms that both the pilots on board have sustained fatal injuries,” said the release.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. and the officials from the Dundigal Airforce Academy have reached the place to assess the situation, said the officials from the Toopran police. “It went up in flames within seconds of the crash in an isolated area here around 38 kilometres away from Dundigal Airforce Academy,” said the official

“No damage to any civil life or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” said the officials from the IAF. The Pilatus pc-7 Mark ll is a turboprop trainer aircraft produced by Pilatus Aircraft, Switzerland.