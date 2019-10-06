Two pilots killed as light trainer aircraft crashes in cotton fields

Two trainee pilots were killed when their trainer aircraft crashed into a cotton fields on the outskirts of Sultanpur village in Bantawaram mandal of Vikarabad district, 100 kms from the Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon.

According to information, the twin-seater trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy located at Old Airport, Begumpet in Hyderabad crashed due to bad weather. “It was raining heavily in the area and the aircraft apparently nosedived into the agricultural fields belonging to Bantu Balakrishna,” sources said.

The aircraft first hit the ground and then dragged for some time. The small trainer aircraft was badly damaged. The wreckage was strewn all around. The two occupants of the aircraft died on the spot. Their mangled bodies stuck in slush were still lying close the scene of the crash.

An identity card found at the accident site carried the name of Prakash Vishal, a trainee pilot. A passport recovered from the site had the name of Amanpreet Kaur from Punjab.

The locals of Sultanpur were the first to reach the spot in pouring rain. They scouted the cotton fields and found two bodies and the wreckage of the aircraft all around.

On information, the Bantawaram Sub Inspector of Police Venkateswarulu rushed to the spot along with his team. The accident site was cordoned off by the police. The aviation academy in Hyderabad was informed about the crash. Officials of the academy are said to be on their way to the accident spot.

The Vikarabad SP M. Narayana also visited the spot and oversaw retrieval of the bodies from the aircraft. As it was still raining heavily, the entire area had turned slushy. Police and other medical team from Marpally primary health centre, found it difficult to wade through knee deep slush to the accident spot, according to police.

Bantawaram Tahsildar Lalitha and doctors were at the accident spot to ensure that the post mortem were conducted at the site itself.