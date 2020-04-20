Two more COVID deaths in Telangana

The spike in the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases in the State is continuing with 14 more persons testing positive to the virus in the State on Monday.

The State witnessed two more deaths taking the total number of casualties since the outbreak of the pandemic to 23. The total number of COVID positive cases touched 872 with 12 active cases added from GHMC area and one each from Medchal and Nizamabad during the day. The total number of active cases, according to the bulletin issued by the Public Health and Family Welfare department, stood at 663 and the number of people discharged after being treated/cured from different hospitals remained at 186.

The department asked the people to report to the nearest government health facility in case of any Flu-ike symptoms (cough, sore throat, running nose, fever and difficulty in breathing). They are requested to reach out and report to the nearest government health facility in case they had travelled to Nizamuddin Markaz, Delhi or contacted any person who travelled to Delhi. The department had asked the people to adhere to the lockdown guidelines and stay indoors. Staying indoors would be the best prevention strategy and people could contact 104 in case of any doubts or queries pertaining to COVID-9, the department said.