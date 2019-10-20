Two Maoist couriers apprehended

The district police claimed to have apprehended two CPI (Maoist) couriers, including a junior advocate, during a vehicle checking drive at Anand Colony on the Charla-Pusuguppa road in Charla mandal on Saturday evening.

The police identified those nabbed as 29-year-old Anil Kumar, a junior advocate of Hanamkonda in Warangal Urban District, and 28-year-old D. Suresh of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Disclosing this to mediapersons in Kothagudem on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said the duo were apprehended while they were moving in a suspicious manner on a bike near Anand Colony on Saturday evening. They were told by CPI (Maoist) State committee secretary Jagan to handover three mobile phone memory cards and four letters to three persons — Prabhakar, Ravindranath and Krishna, he said.

Anil is a practising junior advocate of Hanamkonda and also a member of Committee for Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP) and the district secretary of the Telangana Vidhya Vedika (TVV), the SP said, adding that Anil was acting as a ‘courier’ of the CPI (Maoist) State committee leader Haribhushan.

He has been arranging meetings of leaders of the Maoist frontal organisations with Maoist leaders to propagate Maoist ideology, receive financial support and extort money from businessmen and contractors for the outlawed outfit, the SP added.

He revealed the names of some active leaders of various frontal organisations of the banned outfit based in urban areas those spreading Maoist ideology and cautioned people against supporting the banned outfit and or its frontal organisations.