Two killed as bus mows down moped

Two persons were killed on the spot when their moped was hit by an RTC bus on NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) on Thursday. Another person, travelling on the same moped, is battling for life at a hospital

Both victims, aged around 40, were related and were identified as Bikshapati of Dandu Malkapur and Narasimha of Chennareddygudem. Another person, Anand, who was riding pillion, suffered critical injuries, the police said.

The three were driving to a function hall where they were to attend to a wedding. None of them was wearing helmet at the time, though one was holding it.

The Chityala police said the accident occurred around 11.45 a.m., near Chityala railway station junction on the highway, when the bus knocked down the moped that was making a U-turn. The bus, on its way to Hyderabad, was a Super Luxury carrier belonging to the Kothagudem depot.

“According to preliminary findings, overspeeding caused the accident. The junction is an accident-prone area and is filled with barricades and stoppers, but the bus was beyond the allowed speed limit there,” an official said.

There are four danger zones — Gundrampally outskirts, Veliminedu, Pedda Kaparthy junction and the road opposite the bus stand — in the Chityala police station limits on the highway.

The Chityala police booked a case against the bus driver for negligent driving.