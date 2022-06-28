Two Inter students found dead 

Two Intermediate students, in separate incidents, were found dead, reportedly over unsatisfactory results on Tuesday.

The first incident was registered by Saifabad police just a few hours after the Education Ministry announced the results. It reported that one 18-year-old student at Chintalbasti was found hanging from the ceiling. The incident took place around noon time when his family members were in the next room.

Reportedly, the family members said the teenager was disappointed that he got a poor grade.

In another incident, in Mailardevpally police limits, a teenage boy, also an Intermediate student, died allegedly after falling from the terrace of a building. The incident took place at Ganesh Nagar at around 12.30 p.m.

Police, however, said the family members denied allegations that the death was linked to the results, and rejecting all phone calls the family shifted the victim’s body to their native place in Nagarkurnool district.

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040 - 6620 2000.