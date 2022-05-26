Two held on charge of selling drugs in Hyderabad

Narayanguda police on Wednesday arrested two youths who were reportedly in possession of 2.5 grams of Methamphetamine drug. They were attempting to sell the contraband to a customer near Himayathnagar street number 8, the police said.

According to the police, one of the accused, M. Rohit Reddy, a resident of Domalguda, and a chef in Goa, had access to drug suppliers while working at a restaurant near Baga Beach.

Accused M. Akhil, 22, a student from Somajiguda, got in touch with Reddy in Goa and planned on earning easy by selling the contraband. Police reported that he had purchased eight grams of Methamphetamine at ₹1, 500 per gram recently and resold the same in his circle for double the price.

Both the arrested accused were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded to judicial custody.