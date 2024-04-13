GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two from Kerala held for providing bank accounts to facilitate cyber fraud

April 13, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two men from Kasaragod in Kerala were arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police for providing bank accounts to fraudsters to run an advertisement scam. They had supplied 18 bank accounts and helped defraud the public to the tune of nearly ₹26 crore across the country through these accounts, said the officials.

The accused, Noushad Ch. and Ahammed Kabeer, were nabbed following a complaint from a man from Hyderabad who lost ₹9.44 lakh, explained the officials. “He was targeted and was asked to join a Telegram channel to perform tasks like rating YouTube videos. He was assured high returns and had also received some money initially,” they said.

In 2021, Noushad and Ahammed met Issac and Tahir Ali who were also residents of Kerala and obtained their help. “They created fake bank accounts using forged KYCs. After each scam, they withdrew money from these accounts. Noushad transferred the defrauded money into their associates’ accounts and went to Dubai, where he converted the currency into US$ via crypto exchange platforms,” added the officials.

Telangana / Hyderabad / cyber crime / fraud

