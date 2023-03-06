Two-day Artificial Intelligence workshop from March 23

March 06, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Department of Mathematics of GITAM School of Science is organising a two-day workshop on ‘Artificial Intelligence and its application’ on its campus from March 23.

According to Dr. Motahar Reza, HoD, the workshop provides a platform for researchers, professionals and students to discuss the latest developments in AI and explore its applications. The workshop will cover a wide range of topics related to AI, including machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and robotics.