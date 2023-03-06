HamberMenu
Two-day Artificial Intelligence workshop from March 23

March 06, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Mathematics of GITAM School of Science is organising a two-day workshop on ‘Artificial Intelligence and its application’ on its campus from March 23.

According to Dr. Motahar Reza, HoD, the workshop provides a platform for researchers, professionals and students to discuss the latest developments in AI and explore its applications. The workshop will cover a wide range of topics related to AI, including machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and robotics.

The poster session is open for registered participants to present results from projects that they have carried out as Ph.D. researchers at their university or during internship. This will cover all key areas of AI, machine learning, deep learning, NLP. Interested students are requested to send the title and abstract on or before March 20, to nwai@gitam.in.

