Two components of SNDP to prevent flooding completed

December 01, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The box drain works from Bandlaguda lake to Nagole lake, taken up as part of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) with an expenditure of ₹7.26 crore, have been completed, a statement from GHMC informed.

With this, two components of the SNDP taken up for prevention of flooding in various colonies of the city, have been completed, the other being the Picket Nala bridge that was recently inaugurated.

The remaining works will be completed by March next before the onset of monsoons, the statement said.

A total of 60 works have been proposed as part of SNDP with an expenditure of ₹985 crore, of which 37 fall under the GHMC purview and the remaining 23 in fringe municipalities.

The GHMC has taken up 35 works with a total expenditure of ₹737.45 crore, while 21 works have started in other municipalities with an expenditure of ₹248 crore.

The statement said that 32 works by the GHMC are due for completion by December-end, and the remaining would be over by March.

Of the 21 works taken up in other municipalities, one has been completed, and 16 are due for completion by December-end. Four more works will be finished by March.

SNDP was designed after the floods of October 2020, when the city had received unprecedented rainfall. Several lakes breached, and flooded the colonies downstream for lack of vent to the surplus water, leading to at least 50 deaths.

