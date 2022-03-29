Twitter war starts between TRS and Congress

K. Kavitha, Harish Rao dare Rahul Gandhi to support TRS in Parliament

A Twitter war commenced between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and opposition Congress on Tuesday.

It all started with a tweet in Telugu by Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, accusing BJP and TRS governments of playing politics by forgetting their ‘moral responsibility’ of procuring paddy from farmers of Telangana.

Immediately, TRS MLC K. Kavitha reacted on Twitter: “Rahul ji, you are a Lok Sabha member. You must not limit yourself to express solidarity on Twitter. Instead extend support by coming to the well in Parliament for the ongoing agitation by TRS MPs demanding ‘One nation - One procurement policy.’ If you are sincere, extend support to them.”

She also wanted Mr. Gandhi to clarify his stand on ‘One nation - One procurement policy.’ She said that the TRS will always be with farmers and will not rest till the last gram of Telangana paddy was procured.

Later in the day, she responded to Manickam Tagore’s remark on Twitter, where she said: “Dear @manickamtagore ji, this arrogance reduced your party into double digits in the same Parliament. Win or lose, I did not run away from my constituency like your ex CP @RahulGandhi ji did. Also, I did not contest 2 seats like your ex-CP. TRS is demanding “ One Nation One Procurement Policy “ What is @RahulGandhi Ji’s stand on this issue ? @trspartyonline is and will always be with the farmers & won’t rest until every gram of Telangana paddy is procured.”

“Do not shed crocodile tears on the fate of Telangana farmers. If you are really committed, agitate along with our Members in Parliament. Expose the Centre’s attitude towards farmers. Clarify your stand on ‘One nation – One procurement policy,” wrote Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao in his twitter account.