Telangana

Turning the focus on ancient grains for a healthier future

more-in

‘Need to bring millets back on the menu’

District Collector D. Divya on Sunday underscored the need for consuming healthy food to maintain good health and suggested bringing traditional food, especially millets, back on the menu of locals.

The Collector was interacting with Adivasi and other women who cooked traditional food items as part of a food festival on the last day of the three-day Deepotsav at Kala Ashram here. She was also introduced to the tradition of women singing songs while making vermicelli on wooden contraptions — almost a thing of the past now.

The food festival was hosted by Hyderabad-based noted millet food expert Ram Babu, who demonstrated a few types of healthy food that can be made with millets.

Mr. Ram Babu opined the key to good health was seasonal food which included not only dishes made of millets and other grains but seasonal fruits too.

Besides outstation guests, locals also partook of a lunch which was part of the food festival.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2019 12:30:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/turning-the-focus-on-ancient-grains-for-a-healthier-future/article29939141.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY