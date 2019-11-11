Turning the focus on ancient grains for a healthier future

District Collector D. Divya on Sunday underscored the need for consuming healthy food to maintain good health and suggested bringing traditional food, especially millets, back on the menu of locals.

The Collector was interacting with Adivasi and other women who cooked traditional food items as part of a food festival on the last day of the three-day Deepotsav at Kala Ashram here. She was also introduced to the tradition of women singing songs while making vermicelli on wooden contraptions — almost a thing of the past now.

The food festival was hosted by Hyderabad-based noted millet food expert Ram Babu, who demonstrated a few types of healthy food that can be made with millets.

Mr. Ram Babu opined the key to good health was seasonal food which included not only dishes made of millets and other grains but seasonal fruits too.

Besides outstation guests, locals also partook of a lunch which was part of the food festival.