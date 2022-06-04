TTD darshan tickets for TSRTC passengers

TSRTC to set up 25 parcel counters across City

TSRTC to set up 25 parcel counters across City

The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams has given permission to issue special entry darshan tickets worth ₹300 each to 1,000 passengers, Telanagana State Road Development Corporation Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan said.

He said that the move would improve the pilgrim’s patronage to the TSRTC and safe transport. Passengers have been urged to book tickets two days in advance. They are to submit a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or COVID-19 negative report, which should have been obtained 72 hours before darshan.

In a separate development, TSRTC Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar said that 25 locations in the city have been identified for the cargo and parcel service. This would save customers trips to MGBS and JBS to pick up parcels. Further, 25 counters would be operational on June 6.

Meanwhile, TSRTC and Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation convened a stakeholders meeting to understand way to collaborate and leverage the tourism potential of the State.

TSTDC Chairman Uppala Srinivasa Gupta said that people are now willing to travel. The Haritha hotel chain will be beefed up and collaboration with the TSRTC would see a win-win situation for both the corporations, he said.