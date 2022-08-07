TSWREIS student reaches 100m hurdles final at world meet

Becomes first female athlete to achieve the feat

Nandini has qualified for the finals in 100-metre hurdles at the U-20 Junior World Athletics Championship. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Nandini, a student of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), became the first female athlete to qualify for the finals in 100-metre hurdles at the U-20 Junior World Athletics Championship. Nandini broke her 100m hurdles national record of 13.58 seconds by clocking 13.34 seconds at the U-20 World Athletics Championship in Cali, Columbia, on Saturday.

Minister for Scheduled Caste Development Department Koppula Eshwar and TSWREIS secretary Ronald Rose congratulated Nandini for the brilliant performance and wished her luck.

In a release, Mr. Rose said, “Nandini, a tea seller’s daughter, defied extreme financial constraints to make it to the international level. Nandini’s life is a source of inspiration to thousands of marginalised girls in the state of Telangana.”