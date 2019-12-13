TSTRC scouts for apron cloth for women conductors

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is on the lookout for vendors who can supply it material for aprons which will soon be worn by the women conductors of the transport juggernaut.

According to TSRTC sources, there are as many as 4,500 women conductors. At a meeting with them, it was decided that a uniform apron colour be identified and procured.

“Cherry red colour was decided. Earlier, women conductors were wearing aprons but they were either ash in colour or khaki. We are yet to decide how much cloth is needed. We have communicated this to superiors and clarity on the subject can be expected in a day or two,” a TSRTC official who is aware of the development said.