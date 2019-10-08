TSRTC strike enters fourth day

With the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s strike entering the fourth day on Tuesday, fewer commuters at bus stops and passengers at bus stations were seen.

TSRTC management confirmed that as compared to the rush of passengers which began in the last week of September, the inflow of passengers at bus stations – Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and the Jubilee Bus Station – was much lesser.

“We have done our best to deal with the strike and clear passengers during the festival season. Today, since it is the day of the holiday, there is no rush of passengers at both MGBS and JBS. Like the first day of strike, private conductors and drivers are working today,” a TSRTC officer who did not wish to be identified said.

He said that given the flow of passengers and the fact that Tuesday is a public holiday, a lesser number of special buses and hired buses are likely to be pressed into service.

Despite this, city commuters continued to express concerns over bus services. They pointed out that there is a need to break the logjam between the government and striking TSRTC unions and restore all bus services.