TSRTC employees to continue strike

As the RTC employees strike entered the 51st day the women employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) staged a silent protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) here on Sunday.

Women employees who sat in silence till 1 p.m. later urged the government to invite them for talks and settle their issues as they have kept in abeyance the main demand of merger with the State government. Employees said their families are going through lot of stress and financial problems were increasing by the day as they went without salary for the last two months.

Employees who spoke to the media urged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao take a step down and treat the 50,000 employees with a humane approach. Kids of employees also sat on the protest and spoke on how they were facing problems in schools without paying the school fee.

Convenor of the joint action committee of RTC unions E. Ashwathama Reddy and other leaders who visited the protesting employees said the JAC had decided to continue the strike till the government responds to their demand of ensuring their unconditional joining of duties. He said RTC cannot be privatised easily and the government was playing a mind game with the employees.

He said the human chains and silent protests in front of all the bus depots were a huge success and called upon the workers to continue their protests on Monday with the slogan “Save RTC.” The protests will be held in front of the depots and public places as well.

The JAC leaders are apparently waiting for the expected Cabinet meeting likely to be held soon and the next move of the Chief Minister.