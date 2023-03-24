TSPSC employees appeared for exam without mandated NOC, says SIT

March 24, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the examination paper leak of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination stated that the Commission allowed employees to appear in the exam without a mandated NOC as per the rules. The SIT finished the six days’ custody of the nine accused in the paper leak case and booked three more during their interrogation. All 12 of them were handed over to the Nampally court on Thursday.

Sources said that as many as 28 employees of TSPSC are said to have appeared for the exam without seeking an NOC. As per the norms, employees of the Commission must procure an NOC and take four months, including three months prior to the exam and a month after the exam. Moreover, outsourcing employees are not allowed to take the exam while they are employed with the Commission. TSPSC allegedly did not adhere to these norms and allowed the employees to appear without an NOC. Meanwhile, SIT officials have reportedly served notices to about 40 employees of TSPSC on Thursday.

The final day of the police custody of the nine accused ended on Thursday. Officials will be questioning several employees in the TSPSC in connection with the paper leak.

The Begum Bazar police had arrested nine accused, including Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, who worked as an Assistant Section Officer at the TSPSC, and Atla Raja Shekar Reddy, a Network Admin at TSPSC, Praveen’s friend Renuka, a teacher, and her husband Lavdyavath Dhakya, who took the papers and sold them to others with the help of Kethavath Srinivas, a police constable from Medchal, Kethavath Rajeshwar, Kethavath Neelesh Nayak, Kethavath Rajender Nayak, and Pathlavath Gopal Nayak.