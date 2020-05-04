TSHRC notice to State government on migrants

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Monday advised the State government to issue necessary instructions to all district collectors for immediate identification and classification of migrant workers and other stranded persons and for transportating them to their native places by arranging required number of Shramik Special trains in coordination with designated nodal officers. It further advised the government to take care of food and other minimum requirements of the stranded persons who are leaving the State on foot or by other means.

The TSHRC took suo motu cognisance of the migrant worker issue under Section 12 (a) of Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 read with Regulation 25 of Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (Procedure) Regulations 2013, based on two reports published in The Hindu on May 1 under titles — Migrant labourers’ long march on NH44 on May Day and Officials noting down details of migrant labour. A notice in this regard was issued to the State Chief Secretary.

The Commission also mentioned several complaints it received with regard to hardships being faced by migrant labourers during the lockdown which were transferred to the State government for appropriate action. The complaints mainly pertained to no proper food or shelter for the migrant workers, according to the notice.