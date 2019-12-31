Telangana

‘TS witnessed turnaround in agriculture sector’

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar going round the stalls during the Kisan Mela at Allipuram near Khammam on Tuesday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar going round the stalls during the Kisan Mela at Allipuram near Khammam on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: G_N_RAO

Telangana witnessed a massive turnaround in agriculture sector and achieved the coveted status of rice bowl of the country owing to various landmark initiatives of the State government to invigorate the farm sector, boost farmers’ confidence and make agriculture sustainable, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He was speaking at a Kisan Mela organised by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) as part of Jal Shakti Abhiyan campaign at Allipuram here on Tuesday. The minister said the improved irrigation facilities, investment support and enhanced minimum support price, among other concrete measures, helped the State record a bumper paddy yield.

The TRS government has accorded top priority to agriculture sector as is evident from the implementation of a slew of pro-farmer policies including Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme, 24X7 free power supply to farm sector, and Rythu Bima life insurance scheme for farmers, he noted.

Chilli is commanding the highest price in Khammam Agriculture Market and farmers in Khammam constituency are excelling in both agriculture and horticulture by growing a variety of vegetables, he remarked.

He exhorted the farmers to adopt latest technologies and best scientific farming practices to reap rich harvest. Once completed, the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project would bring a windfall for farmers and herald all round prosperity, he said.

Zilla Parishad chairperson L Kamala Raju, Khammam Mayor G Papalal and others were present.

