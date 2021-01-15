TS voter strength crosses 3 crore mark

The number of electors in the State has crossed the three crore mark reaching 3,01,65,569.
Of the total voters, 1.51 crore are male, 1.50 crore are female and 1,628 are third gender. The fresh list comprises voters in 34,708 polling stations. Voters are spread across 119 constituencies in 31 districts of the State.
The Chief Electoral Officer’s office released the final list of voters on Friday, after completing the summary revision of electoral rolls that started in November last year. As many as 2,82,497 new voters were added to the list while 1,72,255 names had been deleted on account of double entries, shifting of houses and other reasons.
Hyderabad district with 43.11 lakh voters had the highest number of voters followed by Rangareddy (30.97 lakh) and Medchal-Malkajgiri (25.40 lakh). Nalgonda with 13.54 lakh voters, Nizamabad (13.11 lakh), Sangareddy (12.19 lakh) and Khammam (11.29 lakh) too registered voters in excess of 10 lakh.
Mulugu district with 2.14 lakh voters, Wanaparthy a shade higher at 2.47 lakh voters and Jayashankar Bhupalpally with 2.64 lakh voters had the least number of electors, according to the fresh list released by the election authority.
