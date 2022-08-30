TS sore at RMC-KRMB for non-inclusion of its view in draft report

Committee urged to revise the draft

Telangana has expressed displeasure at the non-inclusion of its views in the draft report and recommendations on rule curves for the operation of Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects prepared by the Reservoir Management Committee (RMC) of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and requested the RMC to revise the draft report by incorporating views of Telangana.

“The proposals made by Andhra Pradesh at the fourth meeting of the RMC held on August 4 have been incorporated in the draft report and recommendations conveyed to the Member-States for finalising the rule curves at the fifth meeting of the committee. But none of the proposals made by Telangana has been included,” Engineer-in-Chief (General-Irrigation) of Telangana C. Muralidhar said in a letter addressed to RMC-KRMB.

Besides, the proposals made by AP have been made part of the draft report and recommendations and not as discussion points. He stated that Telangana had made it clear at the 4 th RMC meeting that it would come back on the issues after getting instructions from the government. However, the draft report communicated by Member of KRMB who is also the convener of RMC was bereft of the issues raised by Telangana.

He explained in the letter to include the suggestions/view of Telangana in the draft report – on sharing of power generated at Srisailam, he said it has to be in the ratio of 76:24 (TS:AP) with release of water from Srisaialam to meet the in-basin requirements of Nagarjunasagar as Telangana irrigation is dependent mostly on lift schemes requiring large quantity of affordable, clean and green power.

However, during the flood, both States could generate power to their full capacity without any limitation.

On power generation at Nagarjunsagar and Pulichintala, Telangana view is not to release Nagarjunasagar water with power generation to meet the Krishna Delta System (KDS) requirements. It has also opposed the idea of reversible pumping mode of power generation stating that it is not possible due to practical difficulties such as maintenance issues, service mode operations and load dispatch issues.

Telangana has also opposed release of 72 tmc ft from Nagarjunasagar to KDS citing KWDT-I and GWDT awards. The ENC explained that Telangana is of the view that not more than 34 tmc ft shall be diverted from Srisailam to outside basin areas by AP and Telangana has sought information/documents related to Pothireddypadu head regulator and Srisailam Right Main Canal clearances given without any regard to 1976 and 1977 agreements.

He also mentioned that Telangana has already sought 50:50 sharing of water on ad hoc basis to meet needs of in-basin projects such as SLBC, Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, PRLIS and Dindi LIS requiring 582 tmc ft at 75% dependability. It is wants that entire water diverted be accounted for, against the AP’s proposal for not to account water diverted during the surplus flood period.