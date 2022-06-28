TS residential welfare students perform well

TSWREIS registered 93.23% average pass percentage in second year Intermediate as against State average 68.68 %

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) have registered 93.23% average pass percentage in second year Intermediate as against the State average pass percentage of 68.68 % in the results declared on Tuesday. In first year intermediate exam, TSWREIS’ average pass percentage is 88.03% as against the State average of 64.25 %.

Senior Intermediate Results: Total candidates appeared 11,456, students passed 10,680 and 41 institutions have secured 100% results.

Toppers - Sai kumar G, MPC, TSWR COE, Bellampalli- 991 marks, Laxmi Prasanna, MPC, TSWR College, Elkaturti - 991 marks, Shiva Naga Puneeth G, BPC, IIT Gowlidoddi, - 989 marks, Sai Pramithi Avula, MEC, TSWR College, Gowlidoddi – 978 marks, Prtathyusha Edpula, CEC, TSWR College, Medchal – 969 marks, Gayathri Byagari, HEC, TSWR College, Nirmal - 896 marks.

Junior Intermediate Results: Total candidates appeared 11,999, students passed 10,563 with 17 institutions securing 100% results. Toppers - Jadhav Sanjeevini, MEC- Gowlidoddi – 492 marks, Mandula Uma Rani, MEC- Gowlidoddi – 492 marks, Muppidi Navyasri, MEC - Gowlidoddi - 492 marks, Ramya Kagitham, CEC, Kesamudram (Mahabubabad) - 492, Ashwita Kalva, HEC, Sirpur - 478.

Tribal Welfare

Students of Tribal Welfare hostels too have come out in flying colours in the Intermediate results with 5,505 students passing out of the 6,706 students, securing 82.09% percentage as against the State pass percentage of 67.16 %. About 2,454 students were in A grade, 1,987 in B grade, 809 in C Grade, 255 in D Grade.

Out of 6,828 students who appeared for the first year Intermediate examinations, 5,337 students passed the examination securing 78.75% as against the State pass percentage of 63.3%. About 3,442 students passed in A grade, 1,330 B grade, 424 C grade,141 in D grade.

The society topper is from Senior MPC Tejavath Bhavanasri from TTWRJC G Ankampalem who secured 984/1000 followed by G. Karthik 983/1000 from Ashoknagar with third position to K. Himanshu Rathode from Senior BPC of CoE Warangal.

The Minister for SC development Koppula Eeshwar, ST Welfare Satyavathi Rathod and TSWREIS & TTWRIES secretary Ronald Rose congratulated students as well as their teachers for achieving ‘outstanding’ results in junior and senior Intermediate in a press release.

BC Welfare

Students of the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule TSBCWREIS too performed well having an overall pass percentage of 93.84% in the second year and 86.14% in the first year. About 100 students secured more than 950 marks. While 2,755 students wrote the seond year examination, 2,544 students passed. Minister G. Kamalakar and secretary B. Venkatesham congratulated the students.