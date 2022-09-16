Telangana

TS logs 111 COVID cases

Telangana reported another 111 COVID cases on Friday, most of them from Hyderabad.

According to the Health bulletin, 128 people recovered from the infection as the active case load stood at 775. The recovery rate is 99.42%.

A total of 10,346 samples were collected for screening on Friday and the reports of 300 samples were awaited. While Hyderabad reported 47 cases on Friday, Nalgonda had 8, Rangareddy 7, Medchal 6, Narayanpet 5, and Mancherial, Medak and Nizamabad 4 each.

Regarding vaccination, the bulletin stated that 1,52,603 people got the shot, taking the total to 7,29,29,154, including 91,59,455 taking precaution dose so far.


